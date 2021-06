Liberty Steel plans to sell its aerospace and steel business in Yorkshire as part of a deal aimed at ensuring its survival.The UK’s third-largest steel company, owned by Sanjeev Gupta, announced on Monday it is in talks with Credit Suisse, one of its largest creditors, over a restructuring. Any funds raised from the sale of its aerospace and special alloys business in Stocksbridge, South Yorkshire, will pay off Credit Suisse.As part of the proposals, the troubled group plans to offload a site in Coventry and a subsidiary, Liberty Aluminium Technologies, which has sites in Essex and Kidderminster.It will also seek...