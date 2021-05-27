TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $430.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to report sales of $11.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.70 million. First Financial Northwest reported sales of $10.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.