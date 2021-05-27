TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $430.76 Million
Brokerages forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce $430.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $413.50 million to $446.13 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $373.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.www.modernreaders.com