TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $430.76 Million

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Brokerages forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce $430.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $413.50 million to $446.13 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $373.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $920.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will post $920.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $919.50 million and the highest is $923.98 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $806.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will report sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. The Hershey posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$511.40 Million in Sales Expected for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce $511.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $509.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $515.00 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $371.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Brokerages Anticipate BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.98 Million

Analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to post $100.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $101.50 million. BlackLine reported sales of $83.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.040-2.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.35 million.Novanta also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.530 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.200-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-$2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.86. Acushnet reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,466.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$34.21 Million in Sales Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to announce sales of $34.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.50 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $28.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$11.58 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to report sales of $11.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.70 million. First Financial Northwest reported sales of $10.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $163.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.91 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.49 million. Shares of ACEL stock traded down $0.08...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$76.65 Million in Sales Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to announce $76.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.77 million. The Bancorp reported sales of $70.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.23. REV Group posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 311.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $747.48 Million

Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will post $747.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $736.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $761.60 million. Valvoline reported sales of $516.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to report sales of $24.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International posted sales of $17.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.88 Million

Brokerages expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to announce $7.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the lowest is $4.67 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $16.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $2.55. Camping World reported earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.54 Million

Analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will announce sales of $81.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.30 million and the highest is $81.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $76.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.