David Marx's Hudson Yards hotel takes flight, to become third highest in the city

A hotel tower under construction on Manhattan's Far West Side has been quietly supersized from 43 stories to 51 floors, 642 feet high — a height that will make it, upon completion, one of the tallest hotel buildings in the United States. While 2021 may seem like a precarious time to be building a hotel, come a year or two from now tourists will once again be flocking to the Big Apple, blocking our sidewalks to gawk at our quarter-mile skyscrapers. Furthermore, with many Manhattan inns shuttering (though most will likely return under a new flag) this inn may have the luck fortune of operating in a less competitive hotel market.