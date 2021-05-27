Cancel
Manhattan, NY

David Marx's Hudson Yards hotel takes flight, to become third highest in the city

By CityRealty Staff
cityrealty.com
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hotel tower under construction on Manhattan's Far West Side has been quietly supersized from 43 stories to 51 floors, 642 feet high — a height that will make it, upon completion, one of the tallest hotel buildings in the United States. While 2021 may seem like a precarious time to be building a hotel, come a year or two from now tourists will once again be flocking to the Big Apple, blocking our sidewalks to gawk at our quarter-mile skyscrapers. Furthermore, with many Manhattan inns shuttering (though most will likely return under a new flag) this inn may have the luck fortune of operating in a less competitive hotel market.

