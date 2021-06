Moderna announced on Tuesday that it has begun applying for full approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its coronavirus vaccine. "We are pleased to announce this important step in the U.S. regulatory process for a Biologics License Application of our COVID-19 vaccine," Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, said in a press release. "We look forward to working with the FDA and will continue to submit data from our phrase three study and complete the rolling submission."