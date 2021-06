Uniper, Siemens Energy, Toyota Tsusho, and Associated British Ports have submitted a joint bid to develop a low carbon hydrogen supply to the Port of Immingham. Located within the Humber industrial cluster, ABP’s Port of Immingham is the UK’s largest port by tonnage, handling over 54 metric tones of cargo annually. The port is ideally placed to use the existing infrastructure in the region. There is the potential for green hydrogen to be produced by electrolysis, using a renewable energy supply such as offshore wind. The hydrogen could then be used as a direct replacement to diesel and heavy fuel oil, or for the production of clean shipping fuels.