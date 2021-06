The project is designed to transport natural gas from some of the most prolific natural gas producing regions in the US, including the Haynesville, Marcellus, Utica and Barnett shales and the Mid-Continent region, to the US Gulf Coast and is backed by a 20-year commitment for 1.1 billion ft3/d from cornerstone shipper Golden Pass LNG. The planned 42 in. pipeline provides for approximately 1.7 billion ft3/d of capacity, allowing for upside potential beyond Golden Pass LNG’s commitment.