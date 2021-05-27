Ares Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.17 Million (ARES)
Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $9.55 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.www.modernreaders.com