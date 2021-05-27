Cresco Labs: PI Financial Reiterates $23 Price Target Following Q1 Financials
Cresco Labs (CSE: CL) reported its first-quarter financial results last night. The company announced revenue of $178.4 million, a 9.9% increase quarter over quarter. Gross profit margin came in at 48.8% and the company experienced record revenue in both its wholesale and retail segments. The company did come out with some sort of soft guidance saying that they will have an annualized run rate of over $1 billion by the end of 2021 and gross profit margin will be above 50%.thedeepdive.ca