Cresco Labs: PI Financial Reiterates $23 Price Target Following Q1 Financials

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.08.