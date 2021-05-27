Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Taking a pulse check before Game 5 of the Leafs and Canadiens

By Jon Steitzer
theleafsnation.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s understatement time. This series has had it’s ups and downs. It’s mainly been ups, but the injury to John Tavares is certainly one hell of a downer, and we could have probably done without the Nick Foligno injury too. The reality is outcome wise, the series is very much on track with how people predicted it to go. Our very scientific poll, and TLN contributor predictions all leaned heavily towards this being a 5 or 6 game series with the outcome favoring the Leafs, and here we are, heading into Game 5 and the Leafs have a chance to defeat the Habs in a playoff series for the first time since 1967, and even more importantly, it’s a chance for the Leafs to move beyond the first round of the playoffs for the first time since Pat Quinn was behind the bench. Maybe the Leafs haven’t slayed their dragon yet, but they are at least slaying Orcs, or angry wizards, or something.

theleafsnation.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Nylander
Person
John Tavares
Person
Nick Foligno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#He Got Game#Go Game#Playoff Series#Tln#Habs#The Maple Leafs#Campbell#Lightning And Avalanche#Toronto#Wizards#League Standings#Time#Slot Shots#Special Teams#Predictions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs lose to Ottawa 4-3 in OT

Tonight, the 27th Battle of Ontario came to an end when the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators for the final time in the 2020-21 NHL season. It was the return of Frederik Andersen to the Maple Leafs net, his first start since March 19th. Just in time to give himself an NHL test ahead of the playoffs. His teammates know it’s a big game for Freddie and make sure to keep the Tkachuk away.
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs Playoffs Balancing Act: Momentum or Rest?

During the Saturday night radio broadcast of the Toronto Maple Leafs, there was a moment that Leaf Nation held its breath. Joe Bowen described William Nylander getting cross-checked and falling awkwardly into the boards. Jim Ralph said, “he’s hurt!” I watched the game on mute and waited for the camera to focus on Nylander, but it continued to follow the play. The radio commentators described he was having a hard time skating and then discovered his skate blade popped out. Nylander got to the bench for repairs and was back out one shift later.
NHLmapleleafshotstove.com

Leafs Report Cards: The Swedes spark the comeback as the Leafs clinch the North Division title with win over Montreal

The Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t appear to be too engaged to start things off in this game. As good teams are able to do, they kicked things into gear in the second period, erasing a two-goal deficit by scoring in bunches. Toronto followed that up with a third period in which they closed the game out strong and officially secured the division title with a 3-2 win over Montreal.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Nylander, Rielly lead Maple Leafs to Game 3 victory over Canadiens

MONTREAL -- Jack Campbell stood in his crease and watched Carey Price make save after save through 40 minutes. Toronto's goalie stayed focused and returned the favour _ especially late _ in a frantic final period to secure a precious victory. Campbell made 28 saves, including all 15 shots he...
NHLwetaskiwintimes.com

Leafs expect Canadiens' 'absolute best' in Game 5, Thornton says

On the verge of making history, the moment hasn’t been lost on members of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ organization. With a victory Thursday in Game 5 against the Canadiens (7 p.m., CBC, SN, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690, 98.5 FM) at Scotiabank Arena, the Leafs will capture the North Division series and win a playoff round for the first time since 2004.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen leaves Game 3 vs. Maple Leafs, will not return

Montreal Canadiens winger Artturi Lehkonen left Game 3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs with an apparent injury and will not return. Lehkonen left the game after a collision with Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin in the first period and was ruled out during intermission. The 25-year-old registered seven goals and six...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Leafs Take Game 3 as Habs Take a Break

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. In my view, there are 2 reasons for tonight’s loss: the incapacity to play a full 60 minute and coaching. I spoke at length this season of the annoying tendency that this team has of taking a break midgame, so I won’t say more about this tonight, but it’s time for Ducharme to wake up.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Canadiens' Caufield prepared to 'spark team' in Game 3 vs. Maple Leafs

BROSSARD, Que — This was a no-brainer, especially after the Montreal Canadiens scored just three goals through the first two games of this series with the Toronto Maple Leafs, which is tied 1-1. Cole Caufield, the 20-year-old who shattered scoring records with the United States National Development Program Team before completing two of the most prolific seasons ever seen from a Wisconsin Badger in the NCAA, is playing Game 3 for the Canadiens.
NHLdailyhive.com

Nylander scores again as Leafs take series lead over Canadiens

Jack Campbell stopped 25 of 26 shots, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 3. The Leafs now hold a 2-1 series lead. After a scoreless first period, Willam Nylander opened the scoring at the 7:18 mark of the second. His shot deflected off the skate of Ben Chiarot and in as Nylander scored for the third straight game.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens Looking to Stay Alive in Elimination Game vs. Leafs

The Montreal Canadiens face elimination for the first time tonight in Game 5, and will look to extend the series. It’s officially do or die for the Montreal Canadiens tonight in game 5 as they will try to push the series to a sixth game back at the Bell Centre and a chance to host fans for the first time since the pandemic started.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Maple Leafs heavy favourites in Game 5 clash with Canadiens

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be looking to claim their first playoff series victory since 2004 on Thursday night when they host the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of their first-round clash as heavy -245 favourites on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Toronto recorded a dominating 4-0...
NHLNBC Sports

Canadiens-Maple Leafs stream – Game 4 on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s Game 4 between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs. Canadiens-Maple Leafs stream coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here. William Nylander...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Maple Leafs' Nick Foligno remains out for Game 5 vs. Canadiens

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Foligno is "making good progress" but remains out of the lineup for Thursday's Game 5 against the Montreal Canadiens. Foligno's absence for Game 5 will be his third straight game out of the lineup after suffering an undisclosed lower-body injury in Game 2. The 33-year-old has been considered day-to-day ever since.
NHLchatsports.com

Canadiens @ Maple Leafs Game 5 recap: Montreal refuses to go quietly

Do or die. That’s where the Montreal Canadiens stood entering Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. Game 4 saw them put forth their most impotent effort as the offence failed to score a goal and the defence struggled to slow down Alex Galchenyuk at all. That led the team to its current predicament, being down three games to one, and seemingly out of answers.