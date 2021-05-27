Cancel
Actinium Price Reaches $0.0305 (ACM)

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $959,811.55 and approximately $14,199.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Actinium has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

www.modernreaders.com
