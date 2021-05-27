Actinium Price Reaches $0.0305 (ACM)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for about $28.51 or 0.00073653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $16.13 billion and approximately $571.21 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.