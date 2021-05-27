The First Family of Vineyard Farming
Jim and Debbie Athearn, owners of Morning Glory Farm, still remember the day their children told him they weren’t interested in running the family business. “Apparently premeditated, the three of them were sitting with us at our dinner table and said, we want you to know Mom and Dad, none of us are interested in taking over the farm,” Jim recalled, swaying gently on a rocker in the attic of the farm’s processing building on recent sunny afternoon.vineyardgazette.com