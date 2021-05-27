The First Family of Vineyard Farming

Keith Balentine of Fifty Six has been involved in farming virtually all his life, having started helping feed his family’s cattle, hogs and chickens at age 6. Growing up in the Culp community of northern Stone County, he owned a sow and eight pigs in partnership with his brother by age 11. They sold four and kept four sows, eventually building up to 50 sows before getting out of the business when he was 16. Keith said he used money from the sale of those first two pigs to purchase a pump shotgun that he still owns.