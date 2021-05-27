Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Canadiens vs Maple Leafs 05/27/21 – Odds and NHL Betting Trends

By Nation World HQ
theleafsnation.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Maple Leafs have scant moneyline value heading into their first closeout game of the Stanley Cup playoffs, which means bettors seeking value will have to decide whether to ride the UNDER trend or play a hunch against it. The Maple Leafs are -240 favorites and the Montreal Canadiens are +200 underdogs with a 5.5-goal total on the NHL odds for Thursday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com (how the moneyline works).

theleafsnation.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Gallagher
Person
Nick Foligno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Stanley Cup#Home Games#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Montreal Canadiens#North Division#Gf#Moneypuck#The Maple Leafs#Twitter#Instagram#Oddsshark Computer#Daily Nhl Picks#Sportsbooks#Matchups#Bettors#Contests#Expected Goals#Lower Body Injury#Oddsshark Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Scott Sabourin: Sent to AHL

Sabourin (undisclosed) has been loaned to AHL Toronto. Sabourin's still on LTIR, so perhaps he's being sent down for a quick conditioning stint ahead of the Maple Leafs' playoff run, which begins Thursday against the Canadiens.
NHLmountainviewtoday.ca

Women's hockey star Danielle Goyette joins Wickenheiser on Toronto Maple Leafs staff

CALGARY — Canadian women's hockey veteran Danielle Goyette has been named director of player development for the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and their American Hockey League affiliate. The Hockey Hall of Famer, who won two Olympic gold medals and eight world championships with the national women's team, has been head...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs X-Factors for the 2021 Playoffs

It’s a matchup that many have wanted for years. The Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Everyone, including the Maple Leafs and Canadiens writing staff are excited about this series as it was the focus on the latest episode of Maple Leafs Lounge presented by The Hockey Writers.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Ben Hutton: Absent from practice

Hutton missed practice Sunday, per David Alter of The Hockey News. As such, he is presumably dealing with an undisclosed injury. Hutton has been with the Maple Leafs since mid-April, appearing in four games and getting scratched for three others. Healthy scratches normally take the ice at practice, which suggests Hutton might be injured. Nonetheless, his five points in 38 games this year don't make him an attractive fantasy asset, so poolies won't be missing much if he sits out Game 1 against Montreal on Thursday.
NHLchatsports.com

Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens Playoff Preview: 5v5 Matchups, Special Teams, X-Factors, and a Series Prediction

This is a dream scenario for the NHL, particularly in a season where no fans were allowed inside an arena in Canada. But none of that matters to the Leafs, whose focus is on the task at hand. The team has been eliminated in the first round/play-in round in four straight years. They’ve responded this season by winning the division, but at some point, they need to have some real playoff success, and the urgency has been dialed up a few notches considering the circumstances — including competing in the easiest division they’ve been a part of in well over a decade.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Zach Bogosian: Receives medical clearance

Bogosion (shoulder) has been medically cleared to play, Darren Dreger of TSN.ca reports. Bogosian will still need to be taken off IR before he can suit up in game action, but he now has a realistic chance to return for Thursday's Game 1 against the Canadiens if he's able to shake off the rust in practice. Whether Toronto will choose to insert him into the lineup right away is a different story.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Practices on top line

Hyman (knee) practiced on the top line and first power-play unit Sunday, James Mirtle of The Athletic. Hyman missed the last 11 games of the season and is currently on long-term injured reserve, but this news bodes well for his chances to return for Game 1 on Thursday against Montreal. Before that happens, he'll need to be formally activated from IR, so look for that news later in the week.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Riley Nash: Full practice participant Sunday

Nash (knee) centered the third line at practice Sunday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports. Nash remains on long-term injured reserve after having missed the last 18 games of the season, but it looks like he's ready to return for Game 1 against Montreal on Thursday. Interested fantasy managers should watch for his formal activation before rolling with him on their virtual squads.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs Final Team Stats Reveal Many Surprises

The Toronto Maple Leafs 2021 season is finished and, as we await the start of the playoffs, I thought it would be fun to go through a bunch of team stats. Even though the Toronto Maple Leafs have been done for a few days now, please note that there are still two more games for the Canucks and Flames to play and that those may (but probably not) have an impact on the rankings listed below.
NHLchatsports.com

Maple Leafs put Hayley Wickenheiser and Danielle Goyette in charge of player development

Toronto Maple Leafs, Danielle Goyette, Hayley Wickenheiser, Hockey Hall of Fame, Calgary Dinos, Canada, Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Ice Hockey World Championships, Soviet Championship League. The Maple Leafs have once again gone to the HHOF to find inspiration to fill their executive roles. Player Development Consultant Darryl Belfry and Belfry...
NHLSports Illustrated

Maple Leafs Name Jack Campbell Starting Goaltender for Game 1 Against Canadiens

Four days away from kicking off their postseason run, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe didn't hesitate when asked who will start in goal for Game 1 against the Montreal Canandiens. "Jack Campbell will be in for us." The goaltender has exceeded the team's expectations in his first full...
NHLNHL

Malkin, Varlamov out for Game 1 between Penguins, Islanders

Center was game-time decision for Pittsburgh; Sorokin starts in goal for New York. Evgeni Malkin and Semyon Varlamov are out for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders on Sunday. Malkin, the Penguins center, and Valamov, the Islanders goalie, each practiced...
NHLNHL

Hellebuyck, Jets confident heading into series with Oilers

WINNIPEG - Connor Hellebuyck's confidence has always been a key part of his success between the pipes, and that hasn't dwindled one bit ahead of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 27-year-old has a lot to be confident about. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner had two shutouts in his final four starts of the season (his total of five shutouts is tied with Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy for fourth most in the NHL).
NHLNHL

Ehlers, Copp skate in non-contact jerseys as Jets prepare for Game 1

WINNIPEG - All season long, Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice has given as much detail as he possibly could when it came to the team's injuries. After the first practice of the Stanley Cup Playoffs though, that open book was closed up and shoved into a drawer. So the...
NHLdailyjournal.net

Playoff format could help end Canada’s Stanley Cup drought

Nick Foligno was 5 when his father made his longest playoff run with Toronto and he remembers it like it was yesterday. The festive atmosphere in the streets after winning Game 7 to advance to the conference final. The questionable missed call against Wayne Gretzky and the searing pain of the Maple Leafs losing to Los Angeles in seven games, one step short of the 1993 final.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Why the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Chances Are Excellent

It’s that time of year that hockey fans live for… the Stanley Cup Playoffs. So what are the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup chances going into this postseason? Excellent. They are the winners of the Presidents’ Trophy who finished the 2020-21 campaign with 82 points equaling the Vegas Golden Knights. The Avs won the top spot by grabbing the head-to-head competition between the two teams 4-3. The Avalanche nosed out the Golden Knights in a 2-1 game played on May 10th. It was that close.