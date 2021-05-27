Canadiens vs Maple Leafs 05/27/21 – Odds and NHL Betting Trends
The Toronto Maple Leafs have scant moneyline value heading into their first closeout game of the Stanley Cup playoffs, which means bettors seeking value will have to decide whether to ride the UNDER trend or play a hunch against it. The Maple Leafs are -240 favorites and the Montreal Canadiens are +200 underdogs with a 5.5-goal total on the NHL odds for Thursday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com (how the moneyline works).theleafsnation.com