John Tavares is back on the ice (Foligno too).

Exactly a week ago we were witness to a very disturbing looking injury to John Tavares. After being kneed by Ben Chiarot, Corey Perry’s knee caught John Tavares head on the way to the ice. This was followed by a jaw dropping scene as Tavares’ head fell back after an attempt to get up and then he was stretchered off the ice. A chilling moment, and one that certainly impacted the team, and led them to a very firm stance that Tavares would be out indefinitely and they were going to make sure his wishes and the wishes of his family were respected. All of this seemed like we’d be lucky to see him again in the fall.