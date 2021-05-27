Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

John Tavares is back on the ice (Foligno too).

By Jon Steitzer
theleafsnation.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExactly a week ago we were witness to a very disturbing looking injury to John Tavares. After being kneed by Ben Chiarot, Corey Perry’s knee caught John Tavares head on the way to the ice. This was followed by a jaw dropping scene as Tavares’ head fell back after an attempt to get up and then he was stretchered off the ice. A chilling moment, and one that certainly impacted the team, and led them to a very firm stance that Tavares would be out indefinitely and they were going to make sure his wishes and the wishes of his family were respected. All of this seemed like we’d be lucky to see him again in the fall.

theleafsnation.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
John Tavares
Person
Nick Foligno
Person
Sheldon Keefe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leafs#On The Ice#Ice Time#Nick Of Time#Injury Time#Reporterchris#Scotiabank Arena#John Tavares Head#Montreal#Fall#Today#Witness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Joel Edmundson Fined For Tripping John Tavares

The Department of Player Safety strikes again. Joel Edmundson of the Montreal Canadiens has been fined $1000 dollars for an apparent “dangerous trip” involving John Tavares during last Saturday’s game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. It took a while to figure out when this happened, but it was eventually claimed...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Quick Shifts: Why Canadiens must make Maple Leafs series nasty

A quick mix of the things we gleaned from the week of hockey, serious and less so, and rolling four lines deep. There is a disconnect between me and my golf clubs. 1. So many elements are lining up perfectly for the Toronto Maple Leafs playoffs — healthy bodies, an elite top six performing at its best, two rounds (minimum) of home ice, a dialed-in starting goalie — that it feels nitpicky to harp on the contender’s weakness.
NHLtheleafsnation.com

Maple Leafs regular season report cards

It was a regular season like no other as the seven Canadian clubs battled it out amongst themselves for North Division supremacy, with the Leafs coming out on top at the end of the 56 game schedule. The team as a whole had an incredible season – arguably the best in franchise history – and it came on the backs of some fantastic individual performances.
Hockeyfoxbangor.com

NHL Star John Tavares Back On Ice Just 1 Week After Horrifying Head Injury

Incredible scene during Maple Leafs workouts Thursday … John Tavares was back on the ice just 1 week after severely injuring his head — and he looked GOOD!!!. Tavares took a flying knee to the face last Thursday … and the damage was so bad, the 30-year-old Toronto captain had to spend the night in the hospital.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Tavares, Foligno skate, Sandin in; Leafs vs. Habs – Game 5

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs have been careful to not look past the Montreal Canadiens to a potential quarterfinal meeting with the Winnipeg Jets, but there was reason for optimism prior to Game 5 of their first round series that if the Leafs are able to dispatch the Habs and win their first playoff series in 17 years, that sometime in the next round they could see the return of team captain John Tavares.
NHLchatsports.com

John Tavares skates with Maple Leafs today

John Tavares skated with the Maple Leafs today. It was his first time on skates since his horrifying injury. His team is looking to close out their opening round series out against the Montreal Canadiens tonight. John Tavares skates with Maple Leafs. It was a great sign to see Tavares...
NHLgananoquereporter.com

John Tavares visits Maple Leafs for first time since injury

As if they didn’t need more incentive to finish off the Canadiens and move to the next round of playoffs, the Maple Leafs had an important visitor on Wednesday. Injured captain John Tavares, six days after being stretchered off the ice with a significant concussion and knee injury, met the team at its practice facility following back-to-back wins in Montreal that set up a 3-1 series’ lead.
NHLthereminder.ca

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares returns to the ice for a skate

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was back on the ice for a skate on Thursday, one week after suffering a concussion and a knee injury in a scary collision. Tavares skated at Scotiabank Arena with fellow Leafs forward Nick Foligno (lower-body injury), who will miss his third straight game in Toronto's playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.
NHLPosted by
NESN

John Tavares In Attendance For Maple Leafs-Canadiens Game 5

Exactly one week ago fans watched John Tavares get stretchered off the ice after a scary collision with the knee of Corey Perry in Game 1 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens. Perry was trying to get out of the way after Ben Chiarot’s initial hit on Tavares...
HockeySun-Journal

NHL roundup: Toronto’s Tavares back on ice one week after scary head injury

TORONTO — Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was back on the ice for a skate on Thursday, one week after suffering a concussion and a knee injury in a scary collision. Tavares skated at Scotiabank Arena with fellow Leafs forward Nick Foligno (lower-body injury), who missed his third straight game in Toronto’s playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

No John Tavares, Jake Muzzin in Game 7 for Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs will meet the Montreal Canadiens in the decisive Game 7 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series Monday night without captain John Tavares and defenseman Jake Muzzin. Coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday that while Tavares took part in an optional morning skate, he isn't ready to...
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Timeline set

Tavares (concussion) -- who was originally labeled out indefinitely -- is 11 days into an expected two-week absence, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports. Based on Tavares' recovery timeline, he could be available for the next round should the Leafs get past Montreal in Monday's Game 7 matchup. As soon as the world-class center is cleared to play, he should immediately take his place as the second-line center and rejoin the No. 1 power-play unit. Prior to getting hurt, Tavares registered four points in his previous six contests.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

PPP Roundtable: How we’re feeling right now about the Leafs

We’ve taken some time to feel what we feel about the way the Maple Leafs lost this first-round series, and we’ve had a chance to digest the words of Brendan Shanahan, Kyle Dubas and Sheldon Keefe. So what do we think about this team right now. Reading the tea leaves...
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

The Complete Third Season of Kyle Dubas

In each of the last two springs, I’ve done a piece-by-piece review of every NHL-relevant move Kyle Dubas did as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The first one covered his first year; the second one took place in the COVID-imposed season pause last March, when we had little else to do but twiddle our thumbs and brace for plague. This means that, unfortunately, the Toronto Maple Leafs have managed the rare feat of two disappointing playoff exits in one year. A special achievement, but if any franchise were going to pull it off, you’d probably bet it’d be ours.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

5 coaches Rangers should hire to replace David Quinn

The New York Rangers have fully cleaned house after getting rid of head coach David Quinn. It’s been a heck of a season for the New York Rangers, and not in a good way. Just in the past two weeks, they’ve had more drama than a soap opera. After parting ways with general manager Jeff Gorton and team president John Davidson last week and replacing them with Chris Drury, the Rangers announced today they are parting ways with head coach David Quinn.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Why the Toronto Maple Leafs Should Explore a Mitch Marner Trade

Welp. In an all-familiar fashion, the Toronto Maple Leafs 2020-21 season came to a disappointing early end, after such a promising and hopeful regular season. Leading the Canadian division for 106 out of a total 116 days this season, the Toronto Maple Leafs set expectations significantly higher than ever before in the Shanahan/Dubas era. And management recognized that. They doubled down on the team’s impressive start by going all-in at the April 12th trade deadline, spending six draft picks to acquire Nick Foligno, Riley Nash, Ben Hutton, and David Rittich.