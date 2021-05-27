Positive Psychology: The Science of Happiness

COVID-19 did not only hit adults hard, but a drastic change in schedule and socialization also affected our children. We are learning that coming out of a pandemic may be as difficult to cope with as it was to exist in one. So, we turned to our positive psychology Workforce and Community Programs Instructor, John Ameen, to create a class for the teens and pre-teens in our community as part of our Summer Youth Programs. This was not a tough task for John as he has already brought this class to the Douglas County school district with much success. During the entire week of June 7th, John will be hosting an afternoon Science of Happiness camp for ages 12-16. Here campers can learn every day strategies to increase positive well-being on a short- and long-term basis, and how to turn stress into a tool that helps campers experience more positive emotions and why mindfulness is important to our wellbeing.