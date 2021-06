CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spending money at times is easy as 1, 2, 3. You spend and oftentimes don’t know that you’ve blown your budget until you get a notice from the bank or a call from the creditors. Bernadette Joy from Crush Your Money Goals has three summer challenges that are easy to complete and will ultimately help you save money. The First Challenge is called the “No Spend Week”. Here is how it works. You pick a week and you don’t spend any money, except on your bills, basic necessities and groceries. Joy says, “Find activities and there are so many in Charlotte you can do, that are free and fun to do.”