Duluth, MN

Funeral service for fallen DNR Conservation Officer Sarah Grell Friday

By Molly Wasche
cbs3duluth.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, MN-- A funeral service for Conservation Officer Sarah Grell of Cohasset will be held Friday. The Minnesota DNR officer died Monday morning, May 24, in a crash. “The sense of loss we feel right now is indescribable,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said. “We are heartbroken for her family. Our deepest sympathies and concerns are with them. Officer Grell leaves behind an incredible legacy of service to Minnesota’s people and natural resources.”

