Kingsville, TX

Leonel Rangel

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeonel Rangel passed away on April 23, 2021, at his home in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in Kingsville, Texas on March 17, 1957, to Rafael Rangel and Maria Rangel. He worked in the Oil and Gas Industry as a Superintendent. Leonel was preceded in death by Rafael Rangel...

