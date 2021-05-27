Cancel
UK’s Johnson calls for carbon tax on imports from polluting industries -The Telegraph

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering plans for a carbon tax on imports from polluting industries to protect British farmers from foreign rivals, The Telegraph reported on Thursday. https://bit.ly/3foL6RY. The proposals would initially target heavy industry such as steel-making but could be expanded to include agriculture, the...

kfgo.com
Boris Johnson
#Carbon Tax#Uk#Imports#Heavy Industries#Uk#Reuters#The Telegraph#British Farmers#Heavy Industry#Reporting#Foreign Rivals#Bengaluru#Editing
