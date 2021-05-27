Cancel
Environment

Freeze Warning will affect most towns by Friday morning

By Dave Anderson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEATHER STORY: A low pressure system is dodging us to the south so we're missing out on most of the rain but not the clouds. At the same time, high air pressure from Canada is at the surface to drop our temperatures. Temps will drop enough by Friday morning for a Freeze Warning for Minnesota and Wisconsin. The U.P. will face a Frost Advisory at the same time. It will become a little sunnier and a little warmer, though, for the Memorial Day weekend. Click the slide show above for a map of the cold zones and a short term forecast.

Weather
Environment
Environmentnolangroupmedia.com

Friday Morning Weather Report

High of 84° Low of 61° with a from 5% to 20% chance of it raining today. Rain should hold off today with the chances for rain reaching a high of 20% as the day progresses. Today’s high should reach 84° with a low of 61°, It is 65° this morning outside the Times-Voice's Accu-Weather Center.
Ventura County, CAKEYT

Friday morning forecast June 4th

Temperatures Friday are changing very little. Coastal areas will be in the upper 50s to low 70s. Valleys and interior areas will be in the 80s to low 90s. A beach hazards statement remains in effect through the afternoon in Ventura County with breaking waves up to 6 feet. The...
EnvironmentClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Warming up Friday, heating up this weekend

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday, Motown. After a few morning sprinkles and showers, clouds are leaving. It’s becoming brighter and much warmer this afternoon. Friday night will be mild. Then, the heat is on Saturday and Sunday. If we can string three consecutive days of 90-degree weather, we’ll have a heat wave. That looks possible.
Environmentcbs3duluth.com

The heat is on! Stay hydrated this weekend

Here comes the heat! Sunny skies are with us for Friday and highs will be climbing into the low 90s for most. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph. If you've been waiting to put in the AC, now is the time to do so! Overnight lows stay warm in the mid 60s with a few storms to our north.