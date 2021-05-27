Freeze Warning will affect most towns by Friday morning

WEATHER STORY: A low pressure system is dodging us to the south so we're missing out on most of the rain but not the clouds. At the same time, high air pressure from Canada is at the surface to drop our temperatures. Temps will drop enough by Friday morning for a Freeze Warning for Minnesota and Wisconsin. The U.P. will face a Frost Advisory at the same time. It will become a little sunnier and a little warmer, though, for the Memorial Day weekend. Click the slide show above for a map of the cold zones and a short term forecast.