Little Rock, AR

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission names new director

By Bryan Hendricks
Arkansas Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arkansas Game and Fish Commission on Thursday named Austin Booth as the agency’s 19th director, succeeding director Pat Fitts, who will retire June 30. Booth, 34, is a Scott native and is currently chief of staff and chief financial officer for the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs. A lifelong hunter, he is a graduate of Little Rock Catholic High School and graduated from The Citadel in Charleston, S.C., in 2008. He earned a juris doctor from the University of South Carolina School of Law.

www.arkansasonline.com
