Alberta lamb prices at historic levels

farms.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLamb prices continue to be stronger than expected, trading at levels not previously seen. ‘Year-to-date, the estimated live Alberta market lamb price, based off the rail, is averaging $283 per head ($2.36 per lb), up 11% from a year ago and 24% higher than the 5-year average,’ says Jason Wood, provincial livestock market analyst with Alberta Agriculture and Forestry. ‘Lower lamb and mutton imports, reduced slaughter volume, and increased demand are supportive factors in the current lamb market.’

www.farms.com
