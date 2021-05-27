Alberta lamb prices at historic levels

Soybeans prices are selling at highs in Brazil because of strong internal and external demand, rising prices on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, and a weak Brazilian real couple with a strengthening U.S. dollar. Prices have risen at the same time that Brazil, the world’s largest soybean producer, has achieved a new record harvest. The 2020/2021 forecast indicates Brazil will harvest 4.97 billion bushels, 8.5% more soybeans than last season. In addition, Brazil´s soybean exports increased dramatically in the last months, reaching historic highs, including unusual sales to the United States.