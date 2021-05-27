Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Big Improvement in Saskatchewan in Soil Moisture Conditions

farms.com
 13 days ago

Recent rainfall - with some areas receiving over 4 ½ inches - has dramatically improved Saskatchewan topsoil moisture conditions, especially in the more southern locations. According to the latest weekly crop report on Thursday, cropland moisture across the province was rated 6% surplus, 80% adequate, 11% short and just 3% very short as of Tuesday. That compares to 0% surplus, 20% adequate, 48% short and 32% very short just a week earlier – before storms rolled in late last week and into the Victoria Day weekend.

www.farms.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Moisture#Saskatchewan#Beetles#Dry Weather#Water Damage#Plant Growth#Indian#Limited Moisture#Cropland Topsoil Moisture#Dry Conditions#Cropland Moisture#Pasture Conditions#Cool Weather Conditions#Rainfall Runoff#Minimal Crop Damage#Crop Development#Crop Fields#Pasture Growth#Rain Showers#Canola Germination
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentmeadowlakenow.com

Heat warnings expected in Saskatchewan

Northwest Saskatchewan is set for its first heat wave of 2021. For the next three days, daily temperatures will reach high’s in the low to mid 30s, much warmer than the average for this time of the year (usually around 20 C). Environment Canada has released a special weather statement highlighting communities from Lloydminster to Meadow Lake to the Battlefords that will see daily highs that exceed 30°.
Brillion, WIthebrillionnews.com

Needed: Soil moisture

OUTSTANDING IN THE FIELD - Wisconsin had 4.6 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending May 23, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Temperatures were above normal that week, with all of Wisconsin at least 3 degrees above normal, and northern Wisconsin 6 degrees or more above normal.
Agriculturedakotanewsnow.com

Farmers and producers hope drought conditions improve soon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A round-table discussion between producers and Rep. Dusty Johnson had numerous topics. But the main issue they see moving forward is how long, and how much damage this current drought could do. The South Dakota Corn Association and the South Dakota Soybean Association...
AgricultureKFYR-TV

Recent moisture helping crops out of the ground in ND

RENVILLE COUNTY, N.D. - Moisture hit the ground in the last week across parts of the state, but is it enough for farmers to get going on their fields?. A lot of farmers seeded into dry ground this year, kicking up extra dust along the way. “For the most part...
Maine Statefoxbangor.com

Drought conditions improving but not normal

STATEWIDE — The state of Maine has seen abnormally dry conditions in recent years. According to Vanessa Corson of the Maine Emergency Management Agency, water levels are low across the state, particularly in southern and western Maine. She said if this continues, it could potentially lead to dry wells and...
EnvironmentSand Hills Express

Newest drought monitor shows improving conditions for western Nebraskans

SIDNEY, NE — Nebraska's panhandle residents are slowly but surely seeing relief from drought conditions across the region. The latest U.S. drought monitor data shows the panhandle, with the exception of part of Sioux County, is now either listed under abnormally dry or not under drought conditions. It should be...
Agriculturefarmersadvance.com

Soybean planting depth considerations when planting into dry soil conditions

EAST LANSING, MI. – The lack of significant rain this spring has allowed soybean planting to progress rapidly. In fact, 42% of the soybeans in Michigan have been planted according to the May 10, 2021, USDA Crop Progress and Condition report. This is 30% more than the 2016-2020 average. However, the lack of rain has also increased the potential for inadequate soil moisture to affect soybean germination and emergence. Because of this, planting depth will be an even more important management decision if the current weather trend continues.
Agriculturefarms.com

Farmers Upset By Sign In Outlook Saskatchewan

The Town of Outlook Saskatchewan is located about 80 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon. It's located right along the South Saskatchewan River near the Gardiner Dam. Settlement of the area began in the early 1900, with farmers and immigrants moving into the area looking for farmland. Since that time, the number one industry in the region has been agriculture. Outlook is even known as the irrigation capital of Saskatchewan. So, it would seem, the vast majority of folks living there understand the importance of agriculture and its impact on the region and on their province.
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

South receives abundant precipitation; drought conditions improve in High Plains

Precipitation this past week was most active in the southern Plains and the Mid-Atlantic into the Northeast, helping to ease and improve drought in those regions. Some precipitation also occurred in the South and portions of the Midwest, but the Southeast and Southwest remained dry through the week. For the time of year, temperatures were well below normal over most of the country, with departures of 9-12 degrees below normal in the Dakotas. Portions of the Southeast and Southwest did have pockets of above-normal temperatures, but even those areas were close to normal.
Hobbiesmeadowlakenow.com

Saskatchewan extends big game draw after website crashes

A technical glitch has prompted the Saskatchewan government to extend the big game draw. In a media release Wednesday, the government said its website crashed Tuesday evening, affecting access to the Saskatchewan big game draw and the Canadian resident white-tailed deer draw. As a result, the Ministry of Environment is...
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Saskatchewan: highly prospective for many minerals

Canada’s prairie province of Saskatchewan has a surprising number of mineral commodities and hosts and has hosted mines in many locales: uranium, potash, copper, zinc, gold, nickel cobalt, rare earths and more. The La Ronge-Flin Flon area is a highly prospective mineral area from many perspectives: It is underlain by...
Tucson, AZgilavalleycentral.net

Lack of moisture predicted for coming monsoon season

TUCSON — While wildfires rage across a dry landscape to the east and west of the Gila Valley, the National Weather Service issued its monsoon outlook for Arizona, and things don’t look good. The monsoon season starts June 15 and runs through September 30, and the National Weather Service is...
Animalssaskatchewan.ca

Saskatchewan Updates Captive Wildlife Regulations

Saskatchewan has modernized and strengthened its rules related to the import and possession of native and exotic wildlife here in the province. This includes those that are kept as pets, or being cared for by wildlife rehabilitators and held in zoos. The Captive Wildlife Regulations have been updated to help...
Healthsaskatchewan.ca

Enhanced Supports For Saskatchewan Residents With Diabetes

The Government of Saskatchewan is making a significant investment to improve the quality of life for individuals managing diabetes and ease the financial impacts on families. As announced in the Provincial Budget, the province will provide coverage for Continuous and Flash Glucose Monitors (CGM/FGM) and related supplies at no cost for children and youth under 18 who meet specific medical criteria, effective June 1, 2021. In addition, the Insulin Pump Program will now cover Type 1 diabetics of all ages who meet certain medical criteria. With these new changes to the Insulin Pump Program, Saskatchewan joins a small number of jurisdictions covering insulin pumps without restrictions on age and providing coverage for CGM/FGM devices.
ScienceNew Scientist

Soil microbe transplant could improve tree growth and remove more CO2

The soil equivalent of a faecal microbiome transplant and the effect of sprinkling rock dust are to both be tested at scale in tree-planting schemes to see if they can turbocharge the amount of carbon dioxide removed from the atmosphere. In the past few weeks, UK charity The Carbon Community...
Agricultureagupdate.com

Davidsons receive a little moisture, but hoping for more

TIOGA, N.D. – Ryan and Jenice Davidson are nearing the finish line for spring planting as planters continue seeding through acreage on their farm in northwestern North Dakota. Malting barley, feed barley, sunflowers and durum are all in the ground, with some plants emerging, and only spring wheat and flax...