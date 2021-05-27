Big Improvement in Saskatchewan in Soil Moisture Conditions

The Town of Outlook Saskatchewan is located about 80 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon. It's located right along the South Saskatchewan River near the Gardiner Dam. Settlement of the area began in the early 1900, with farmers and immigrants moving into the area looking for farmland. Since that time, the number one industry in the region has been agriculture. Outlook is even known as the irrigation capital of Saskatchewan. So, it would seem, the vast majority of folks living there understand the importance of agriculture and its impact on the region and on their province.