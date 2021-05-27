Big Improvement in Saskatchewan in Soil Moisture Conditions
Recent rainfall - with some areas receiving over 4 ½ inches - has dramatically improved Saskatchewan topsoil moisture conditions, especially in the more southern locations. According to the latest weekly crop report on Thursday, cropland moisture across the province was rated 6% surplus, 80% adequate, 11% short and just 3% very short as of Tuesday. That compares to 0% surplus, 20% adequate, 48% short and 32% very short just a week earlier – before storms rolled in late last week and into the Victoria Day weekend.www.farms.com