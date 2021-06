OTTAWA, ON, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, and the Member of Parliament for Glengarry-Prescott-Russell, Francis Drouin, hosted a virtual event to announce an investment of up to $21.4 million to enhance the Youth Employment and Skills Program (YESP) and fund about 2,000 jobs for youth in the agriculture sector. They were joined by Chair of the Canadian Young Farmers' Forum Justin Williams, and representatives from three past program participants: Delta, British Columbia's Cropthorne Farm Ltd.; Coaldale, Alberta's Kasko Cattle Co.; and St-Eugène, Ontario's Les Fruits du Poirier.