Montgomery County, TX

Special Victims Division Domestic Violence Awareness Announcement

By Montgomery County District Attorney's Office
Woodlands Online& LLC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, District Attorney Brett Ligon presented the Montgomery County Women's Center with a monetary donation to support their continued work in the community on behalf of victims and survivors of domestic violence. Mr. Ligon contributed $8,500 from a fund tailored for this purpose and as part of an effort to increase awareness of domestic violence in Montgomery County. Mr. Ligon explained that his contribution held special significance for him and his office because an average of 85% of domestic violence victims are women and thus are at greater risk of family violence.

www.woodlandsonline.com
