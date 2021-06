Seward, Neb. — More than a half million dollars of suspected drug money was found in a minivan that crashed into a bus carrying a Lincoln High School soccer team to North Platte on Wednesday afternoon according to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were paged at approximately 2 p.m. to the crash near mile marker 388. The driver, the only occupant of the minivan, crashed into a bus that was transporting the Lincoln Pius girls soccer team to North Platte for a game. During the course of the initial investigation, deputies were able to confirm that the driver of the minivan is a 62 year old male from California and former law enforcement officer.