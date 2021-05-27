'Debris' Canceled After One Season at NBC (EXCLUSIVE)

Get ready to see more justice being served in the Empire State: The Equalizer is returning for season 2. Based on the original ‘80s TV series and two action-packed films, the new CBS drama The Equalizer stars award-winning actress and singer Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall. To most of the world, she’s a divorced, single mother raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, Robyn is an anonymous guardian angel who goes by the alias "The Equalizer." Using her skills as a former CIA operative, she helps those with nowhere else to turn.