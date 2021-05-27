Bets on Zomedica’s In-Office Vet Test Could Payoff or Bust by Year-End

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.74.