Bets on Zomedica’s In-Office Vet Test Could Payoff or Bust by Year-End

By Dana Blankenhorn
InvestorPlace
 6 days ago

Having recently lost an aged cat to kidney failure, I decided it was time to look at Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) again. When I last examined ZOM stock at the end of March, shares traded for around $1.70. Now at around 80 cents a piece, the firm sports a market capitalization of $777 million.

