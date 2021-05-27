Cancel
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County District Attorney's Office Special Crimes Division — Memorial Day Weekend No Refusal

By Montgomery County District Attorney's Office
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Starting Friday, May 28, 2021, and continuing through Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021, the Montgomery County District Attorney's office, in conjunction with both state and local law enforcement agencies, will increase No Refusal Operations and Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) and Boating While Intoxicated (BWI) Enforcement on the roadways of Montgomery County and on Lake Conroe. The goal of this initiative is to prevent boating and traffic related crashes and deaths caused by impaired drivers during this holiday weekend. The roughly 100 days between Memorial Day Weekend until Labor Day Weekend is known as the 'Deadliest Days of Summer' as areas across the country see an increase in alcohol involved traffic crashes and deaths.

