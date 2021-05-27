Rolls-Royce Coachbuild
Back in the early day of the automobile, we weren’t talking about cars yet in the early 1900s, the art of coachbuilding was just about the only way people could get an automobile, manufacturers would build a rolling chassis and have it shipped to a coachbuilder who would create a bespoke body for the client, back in those days it was only the superrich that could afford an automobile anyway, so these were a very exclusive mode of transportation, and usually, the result was a one-off or a few-off at most.www.supercars.net