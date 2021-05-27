Cancel
Gone to Color Announce Album, Share Video for New Song “The 606” Feat. Jessie Stein of The Luyas

By Mark Redfern
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGone to Color Due Out October 25 and Also Features Angus Andrew (Liars), Martina Topley-Bird, Kurt Wagner (Lambchop), Ade Blackburn (Clinic), and More. Gone to Color are a new electronic rock band led by Tyler Bradley Walker and Matt Heim. They have announced their self-titled debut album and shared their debut single, “The 606,” which features guest vocals from Jessie Stein of The Luyas and has a bit of a shoegaze meets Stereolab vibe. The album also features a slew of notable guest vocalists: Angus Andrew (Liars), Martina Topley-Bird, Kurt Wagner (Lambchop), Ade Blackburn (Clinic), and Carson Cox (Merchandise). Gone to Color is due out October 25 and will be self-released. Check out the Louis Dazy-directed video for “The 606” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

