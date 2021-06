The Texarkana, TX Farmers’ Market was awarded a grant of $2,000 by the Texas Department of Agriculture for marketing assistance. This grant was only available to Farmers’ Markets that received GO TEXAN certification through the Texas Department of Agriculture. The grant award is to promote the Best Salsa in the Ark-La-Tex Competition that will be held on August 7th, 2021 at the Farmers’ Market location on the corner of 3rd Street and Texas Blvd.