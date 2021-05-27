Cancel
Agriculture

IGC Cuts World Grains Ending Stocks Estimate Amid Rising Feed Demand

farms.com
 13 days ago

The International Grains Council has trimmed its 2021-22 world grains ending stocks estimate, even as it revised expected production higher. In its latest monthly Grain Market Report, the IGC dropped its ending stocks estimate to 595 million tonnes, down 15 million from the agency’s April estimate. If accurate, it would the lowest ending stocks level for world grains (wheat and coarse grains) in seven years and the fifth straight year of decline. Compared to the most recent high of 661.8 million in 2016-17, world grains ending stocks for 2021-22 are expected to be down almost 67 million tonnes or about 10%.

StocksCountingPips.com

Stocks continue higher amid rising prices

It’s been a fairly quiet start to the week in many markets with FX ranges narrow and directionless trading in the dollar after the signature US payrolls data last week failed to embolden either the bulls or the bears. Asian markets are mixed and European bourses have opened up in similar fashion. That said, global equity indices are still sitting near to record / cycle highs as the Fed’s patient message continues to mean the stimulus punchbowl are still being passed around.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn eases as weather outlook, USDA data eyed

* Corn retreats after rallying on fears of hot, dry conditions * Some forecasts show wider rainfall, easing heat next week * Investors also adjust positions before USDA crop report * Wheat, soybeans fall (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - Chicago corn fell on Wednesday as market participants adjusted positions before U.S. government grain forecasts and assessed crop risks after a hot, dry spell fuelled a rally earlier this week. Wheat and soybeans also fell, with additional pressure from a pullback in spring wheat and palm oil prices. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down 1.0% at $6.73 a bushel by 1119 GMT. New-crop December corn shed 2.1% to $5.97, slipping back below $6 after breaching the psychological threshold when it rose to its highest since mid-May on Monday. A sharp cut by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to its rating of corn crop conditions on Monday fanned concern about the impact of warm, dry conditions in part of the Midwest. The USDA's first rating of soybean conditions was also below average market expectations. "The dry and hot weather in the U.S. that led to speedy planting progress continues and is now resulting in below-average crop ratings," Rabobank said in a note. Warmer than average temperatures and sparse rain were forecast in the week ahead in western Midwest zones, although some charts pointed to easing heat and more widespread rainfall for the week after. Market attention is turning towards the USDA's monthly world supply and demand outlook on Thursday, with analysts on average expecting the agency to cut its projections for U.S. corn stocks, against a backdrop of brisk Chinese demand and Brazil's drought-affected corn crop. CBOT wheat was down 1.1% at $6.77-3/4 a bushel, and soybeans eased 0.7% to $15.69-3/4 a bushel. Rainfall in Canada has cooled a rally in spring wheat futures, which were down about 2.5%, reducing support for winter wheat for which U.S. and European growing conditions are generally favourable. Palm oil, which competes with soybean oil, dropped nearly 5% on Wednesday due to rising palm oil supply and lower export estimates. Prices at 1119 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 677.75 -7.25 -1.06 640.50 5.82 CBOT corn 673.00 -7.00 -1.03 484.00 39.05 CBOT soy 1569.75 -10.25 -0.65 1311.00 19.74 Paris wheat Sep 214.00 -2.25 -1.04 192.50 11.17 Paris maize Jun 259.00 -4.25 -1.61 219.00 18.26 Paris rape Aug 536.25 -6.50 -1.20 418.25 28.21 WTI crude oil 70.34 0.29 0.41 48.52 44.97 Euro/dlr 1.22 0.00 0.16 1.2100 0.75 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Steve Orlofsky)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-India's booming corn exports amid global rally ease supply worries

* Indian corn quoted below $300/T versus LatAm corn at $330/T. * Vietnam, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh key buyers. * Higher soybean, pulses prices may curb Indian corn output (Adds comments from U.S. Grains Council representative) By Naveen Thukral and Rajendra Jadhav. SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - India has stepped...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean futures fall, corn firm ahead of USDA report

CHICAGO, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures dropped 1.1% on Wednesday on a round of profit-taking after rallying on Tuesday, traders said. Wheat futures also were lower after some rain in the northern U.S. Plains eased some concerns about parched soils limiting the size of the crop. Corn futures...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Sharply Higher Ahead of Data

The cotton market hurdled key resistance Wednesday as traders anticipated decent sales numbers Thursday and positive supply-demand calculations. Additionally, there is an ongoing massive rain event pounding the U.S. Delta. To the latter, there have been reports of widespread flooding of cotton fields and municipalities. December cotton posted its second highest close for the history of the contract.
Agriculturespglobal.com

US corn market focus shifting to weather, supply-side issues

Corn market in the US after being largely maneuvered by Chinese demand in the last few months is now shifting focus to weather conditions in the US and supply side issues, analysts said. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The 2021-22 (September-August) season's corn...
AgricultureNewswise

Measuring Impact of Double- Cropping

Newswise — From 1980 to 2016, grain production in Brazil increased more than fourfold, and the country now stands as the world’s largest soybean exporter and the second largest exporter of corn. The two main drivers of this increase in food production were cropland expansion and double-cropping, harvesting two crops, such as corn and soybeans, from the same field in a single year.
Agricultureocj.com

$4 corn or $8 corn? $10 beans or $20 beans? It all depends on weather and export demand

Dry weather concerns in the Dakotas and possible ridging in the western corn belt later this month pushed some risk premium into the markets the past few days. December corn closed at $5.91, up 91 cents in 6 trading days. That leaves the market 50 cents below the highs from a month ago. November beans also rebounded $1.10 in those same 6 days and is only 30 cents from its high a month ago.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn firms as USDA pegs crop condition below forecasts

CANBERRA, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose more than 0.5% on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) pegged the condition of U.S. crops below market forecasts, stoking concerns about weakening global supply. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were...
Agriculturegrainews.ca

U.S. grains: Corn, soybeans mixed as traders eye weather

Chicago | Reuters — U.S. corn and soybean futures ended mixed on Monday, with old-crop contracts easing on some profit taking while new-crop contracts rose on concerns that hot and dry conditions in key growing areas of the U.S. Midwest could threaten crops as they pass through key stages of development, traders said.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn rebounds on U.S. crop condition; soybeans, wheat firm

SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose 1% on Tuesday after a U.S. government report pegged the condition of domestic crops below market expectations, sparking concerns over global supply. Soybeans and wheat firmed in Asian trade. "U.S. weather continues to be the major focus," said Tobin Gorey, director...
Energy Industrykfgo.com

U.S. EIA cuts 2021 world oil demand growth forecast

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday cut its 2021 world oil demand growth forecast by 10,000 barrels per day to 5.41 million bpd. In its monthly forecast, the agency cut its oil demand growth estimate for 2022 by 90,000 bpd to 3.64 million bpd.
Agriculturegrainews.ca

U.S. livestock: Hog futures rise on strength in cash market

Chicago | Reuters — Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) hog futures rose on Monday, with the market underpinned by tight supplies and firm cash markets, traders said. But technical selling kept the gains in check, with the front-month contract failing to take out the seven-year high it hit on Friday. CME...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Beef Demand Might Be Slowing

Cattle continue to struggle with a good day being a mixed close in futures. It is doubtful any cattle will be traded Tuesday, but the anticipation is packers may bid lower. Hogs continue to reach for the sky with no sign of price resistance. Cattle: Lower Futures: Mixed Live Equiv:...
Agricultureagupdate.com

Grains start week “gapping higher”

Corn futures gapped higher overnight along with the wheat and beans as Brazil’s drought continues to worsen, said Total Farm Marketing is its Sunrise Update today. “Brazil continues to capture almost all of the global soy export demand. Although, it is believed that Brazil could be out of soybeans by August – which would then lead the U.S. to take over at that point,” TFM said.
Agricultureinvesting.com

Heat Scorching Key Crop Regions Drives Up Canola, Corn Futures

(Bloomberg) -- Dry weather baking key agricultural areas from America’s bread basket to the grain-growing regions of Brazil is fueling a renewed surge in crop prices from corn to canola. A sweltering heat in the Canadian Prairies that’s stretching into the U.S. Northern Plains and parts of the Midwest is...
Agriculturegrainews.ca

Feed weekly outlook: Rains, lower demand pressure grain bids

MarketsFarm — With feedlots across Western Canada already stocked up on feed barley and wheat for their animals, reduced demand for those crops and recent wet weather have left high-delivered bids mixed. According to Prairie Ag Hotwire data from Wednesday, high-delivered bids for feed barley remained steady in Saskatchewan at...