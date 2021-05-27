Cancel
Politics

GPB Evening Headlines for May 27, 2021

By GPB Radio News
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 7 days ago
Traffic is expected to be busy this Memorial Day weekend. The uptick AAA predicts. Georgia is among 12 states rejecting an offer of extra federal money if it expands Medicaid. How the state's two Democratic U.S. senators are trying to get around the decision. And the United States Holocaust Memorial...

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

