The Iowa Department of Public Health is asking for public input for “Healthy Iowans 2022-2026 : A State Health Assessment of Iowa.”. An online survey is being offered, where Iowans will be able to select up to three areas that they believe are most important to the health and well-being of Iowans and communities statewide. The process will highlight both opportunities for growth, and challenges as public health is assessed in Iowa as the transition is made to pandemic recovery.