Typically when you fail to plan, you are planning to fail, and that applies to the stock market. It’s best to have a plan before trouble comes, rather than make emotional decisions on the fly during times of duress as this often leads to the exact wrong decision. Incredibly nearly 1/3 of investors 65+ (a group typically in or near retirement) sold 100% of their investments in stocks or stock mutual funds between February and May of last year; a time in which stocks were down significantly.