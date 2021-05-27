Cancel
Yola Shares Video for New Song “Stand For Myself”

By Emma Goad
undertheradarmag.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYola has shared a video for her newest single, “Stand For Myself.” The song is the title track to her upcoming new album, Stand For Myself, which is due out July 30 via Easy Eye Sound. Check out the Allister Ann-directed video below. Yola, a soul and pop musician who...

undertheradarmag.com
Rock Musicdeadpress.co.uk

NEWS: Zeal & Ardor share new song, ‘Run’!

Swiss metal outfit Zeal & Ardor have shared a new song called ‘Run’, which comes from their forthcoming self-titled third album. Frontman Manuel Gagneux had this to say of the track. “‘Run’ is the first single we are releasing off of our self-titled album because, while there are definitely familiar...
Musicdecaturradio.com

Billie Eilish Releases New Song And Self-Directed Video

Billie Eilish dropped a new song and video to fans online this week called, “Lost Cause.”. In the self-directed music video she’s surrounded by girlfriends as she tells off an ex-boyfriend, who has turned out to be a “Lost Cause.”. The song is the 4th release from her upcoming sophomore...
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

PESTILENCE Releases Music Video For New Song 'Deificvs'

Dutch death metal veterans PESTILENCE will release their ninth album titled "Exitivm" on June 25 via Agonia Records. The official music video for the LP's latest single, "Deificvs", can be seen below. The clip was directed by Dariusz Szermanowicz of the Grupa 13 production house (KREATOR, BEHEMOTH, AMON AMARTH), with costumes by Prepostevolution.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Girl Ray Share “Midsommar”-Inspired Video for Hot Chip-Produced New Song “Give Me Your Love”

North London trio Girl Ray have shared a brand new song, the near eight-minute long “Give Me Your Love,” via a video for it. Joe Goddard and Al Doyle from Hot Chip produced the song and it definitely sports a more dance club-ready vibe and a Hot Chip influence. The video is inspired by the film Midsommar (or specifically, it’s described as “a queer Midsommar Night’s Dream”). Watch the Alex Cantouris-directed video below.
MusicComplex

EarthGang Shares Video for New Freestyle “Aretha”

Just a week after putting their own spin on Drake’s “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” EarthGang returns with the second freestyle in their #GHETTOGODS series. This time, the Dreamville duo honors one of its favorite musical legends with “Aretha.” Produced by Olu and Yudu Gray, the soulful track is accompanied by a music video.
Theater & Dancemxdwn.com

SOFI TUKKER Shares New Song “Mon Cheri” Featuring Amadou and Mariam

House band SOFI TUKKER has released a charity Pride song with Grammy-award winning artists Amadou & Mariam. The song is called “Mon Cheri,” and is sung in Portuguese, French, and Bambara. The track is a part of a compilation album released by Red Hot + Free, and in the hopes of making it a success all proceeds will go to pro-LGBTQ+ charities such as The Trevor Project, SAGE, and The Ally Coalition. Red Hot + Free has been a charity for 30+ years in combating HIV/AIDs through the mediums of pop culture. This year, the charity has decided to put a compilation album together and will be released for July 2nd, 2021. The title of the album will be self-titled by the charity.
MusicComplex

Farruko Recruits CJ for New Song and Video “Love 66,” Announces Album

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Farruko is gearing up to release his new album later this year, and he’s just shared our first taste of the project. To coincide with the announcement of his La167 album, Farruko shared “Love 66” featuring New York drill rapper CJ. Complete with a colorful video starring the two artists surrounded by clouds, the vibrant clip really highlights the two’s collaborative chemistry. The song is expected to appear on La167, which follows the release of his 2-track pack Premium from earlier this year.
Pitchfork

Darkside Share New Song “Lawmaker”: Listen

Darkside—the duo of Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington—have shared the latest song from their forthcoming album Spiral. The follow-up to “The Limit” is “Lawmaker.” Give it a listen below. Jaar and Harrington announced Spiral at the end of 2020 with the release of their new song “Liberty Bell.” The album...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Ellis Shares New Song “what if love isn’t enough”

Ellis (aka Hamilton, Ontario dream pop artist Linnea Siggelkow) is releasing a new EP, nothing is sacred anymore, on June 25. Now she has shared another new song from it, “what if love isn’t enough.” Listen below, via a visualizer video. “I mean, this is a question I’ve asked myself...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Squirrel Flower Shares Video for New Song “Flames and Flat Tires”

Squirrel Flower (aka Ella O’Connor Williams) is releasing a new album, Planet (i), on June 25 via Polyvinyl. Now she has shared another song from it, “Flames and Flat Tires,” via a video for the relatively short track. Watch the Lua Borges-directed video below. “I wrote ‘Flames and Flat Tires’...
CelebritiesThe FADER

Isaiah Rashad shares new song “200/Warning”

Isaiah Rashad is set to release his long-awaited new project The House Is Burning this month, five years after his last album The Sun's Tirade. In May Rashad shared "Lay Wit Ya," a Three 6 Mafia-sampling, Duke Deuce-featuring song that serves as the first single from The House Is Burning. On Sunday the Chatanooga rapper shared more new music, a SoundCloud loosie called "200/Warning." The song won't appear on the upcoming album, but it doesn't feel like a minor track or a throwaway: Rashad's flow is burdened with paranoia and pressure in a rare and colorful way. "I know these niggas trying to burn me out," he raps, just before the instrumental flips into a Kenny Beats-produced section where Rashad picks himself back up: "My heart got chunks missing / My heart pump venom." Listen below, and read Isaiah Rashad's FADER cover story here.
Pitchfork

Foxing Announce New Album, Share New Song: Listen

St. Louis–based group Foxing have announced their next album: Draw Down the Moon arrives August 6 via the band’s own label Grand Paradise. Today, they have shared the LP’s latest single “Where the Lightning Strikes Twice.” Check it out below and scroll down for the album art and tracklist. Draw...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Daughters’ Alexis Marshall announces debut solo album, shares new song

Last summer, Daughters vocalist Alexis Marshall released the standalone solo single "Nature In Three Movements," which was from the sessions of his not-yet-announced debut solo album. We've been anticipating the album ever since, and now it's finally been announced. It's called HOUSE OF LULL . HOUSE OF WHEN, and it's due July 23 via Sargent House. The album was produced by Seth Manchester and it features Alexis' Daughters bandmate Jon Syverson, along with Linga Ignota and Evan Patterson (Jaye Jayle, Young Widows).
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Half Waif Shares New Song “Sodium & Cigarettes”

Half Waif (aka Nandi Rose) is releasing a new album, Mythopoetics, on July 9 via ANTI-. Now she has shared another song from the album, “Sodium & Cigarettes.” Listen below, followed by her upcoming tour dates. “‘Sodium & Cigarettes’ follows the theme of many of the tracks on Mythopoetics and...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Chelsea Wolfe Shares New Wonder Woman-Inspired Song “Diana”

Chelsea Wolfe has shared a new song inspired by Wonder Woman, the fittingly titled “Diana” (which is the superhero’s birth name). It is the latest single to be taken from Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack, which is a soundtrack to the DC Comics series Dark Nights: Death Metal, and is due out digitally on June 18 via Loma Vista. Wolfe has also voiced Wonder Woman in some online animated shorts connected to the soundtrack. She says the song is in particular inspired by a moment in the comic book between Wonder Woman and Wally West (who is one of the heroes to be The Flash, as well as Barry Allen and Jay Garrick). Listen below, via a visualizer for the song featuring images of Wonder Woman.