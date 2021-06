When it comes to weed protection, the biggest problem is not killing the weeds. Sure, resistance can happen, and has happened in the past. This is nothing new and is not something that companies feel ashamed about happening. The biggest challenge is staying one step ahead of the weeds. They are always adapting with each new growing season. With new chemistry still years up the pipeline, companies are looking at different ways of using existing and underutilized chemistries. That is what Bayer is doing with its new line of crop protection that uses Diflufenican.