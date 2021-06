SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American cannabis industry has continued to have steady and consistent growth in 2021. According to New Cannabis Ventures, Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As) within the cannabis space were projected to soar in the year 2021. Federal legalization on the horizon has increased interest and demand from operators outside of the cannabis industry. In the more recent months California has been known to be the hotbed for M&As. Rather than going through a time consuming application and approval process by local and state ordinances; MSOs (multi-state operators) have found success in acquiring Turn-key business opportunities through brokers. These cannabis opportunities have opened the doors to acquisitions in retail, delivery, cultivation, manufacturing and distribution businesses and licenses.