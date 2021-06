Lady Gaga‘s Chromatica Ball just got bounced again — clear into next year. The stadium tour was initially scheduled for the summer of 2020, but rescheduled until this summer due to the pandemic. But on Wednesday, Gaga issued a statement delaying the Ball yet again, saying, “While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready. So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone the Chromatica Ball shows to the summer of 2022.”