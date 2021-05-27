Cancel
Let’s talk about your digital footprint

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleRecently, Teen Vogue hired a new editor-in-chief, Alexi McCammond. Immediately following the announcement of her hiring, screenshots arose on social media of old tweets McCammond made, where she expressed anti-Asian and anti-LGBTQ views. McCammond quickly issued an apology, but was soon fired by Teen Vogue’s parent company, Condé Nast. As teenagers today grow up in a digital, social media era, they must be aware that their digital footprint can affect them and their futures just like it did in the case of Alexi McCammond.

