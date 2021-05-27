Let’s talk about your digital footprint

Mercury in retrograde is undoubtably one of the worst astrological events we must face three times each year. Just in 2021 alone, Mercury has already traveled backward through the night sky in relation to the zodiac twice, and we still have another retrograde later this year. So what does Mercury retrograde actually mean, you ask? The scientific term for this phenomenon is "apparent retrograde motion." In astrology, Mercury retrograde is connected with instances of confusion, frustration, errors, and delays. More specifically, Mercury retrograde is said to negatively affect communication. (Read: if you've been wondering why your relationships, and maybe even life, have been in shambles, you can thank this planetary movement.)