Follows the main character Jamie, played by Taylor Olson, who works as a wood processor clear cutting for pulp in a small town in Nova Scotia. At the end of each shift, he walks through the destruction he has created looking for injured animals, and rescues those he can. This feature film is directed, written and led by Taylor Olson and was adapted from the play sharing the same name written by Nova Scotian author Catherine Banks. Bone Cage, which will be the opening film at the 2021 New Jersey International Film Festival, provides a sincere exploration of how having to rely on working jobs that destroy their environment affects young people within rural communities. The film also highlights how perpetual toxic masculinity is fused with the inescapable cycle these people find themselves in which leads to the continued destruction of the environment.