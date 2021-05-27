Cancel
Education

Senior reaction to graduation restrictions

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAs the year comes to an end, graduation is approaching, with less than one week left for seniors. And with graduation come many covid restrictions. Though the graduation will be in person, there are still guidelines to be followed, as COVID-19 is still very prominent. These include restrictions such as 2 tickets per student, not including themselves, and the ceremony needing to be under two hours. This means many students might only have their parents at graduation, no siblings or other family members.

