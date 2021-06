“One of the great dreams of man must be to find some place between the extremes of nature and civilization where it is possible to live without regret.”. We live in a time of profit management of wildlife in the once-wild West. Several fish and game agencies have deserted the guiding principle of stewardship for fish, wildlife and our quality of life. Instead, steered by legislatures, they have made it their mission to eradicate predators and make money from them at the same time to placate ranchers, to provide he-man killing opportunities and to provide plenty of trophy elk and deer for profiteering outfitters.