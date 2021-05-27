Yednock And Majority Of Illinois House Supports Free Alcoholic Drinks For Vaccinated Illinoisans
You may soon be able to get a free drink if you're vaccinated against COVID-19. The Illinois House on Thursday passed a proposed bill by a 108 to 6 vote count that allows bars to offer a free shot, beer or glass of wine to customers who can prove they've been vaccinated. The promotion still needs Senate approval and the governor to sign off. The free drink time frame would be from June 10th through July 10th.www.starvedrock.media