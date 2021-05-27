Chippewa County sees jump in coronavirus vaccines administered
Thanks to a jump in the number of adolescents getting the Pfizer vaccine, Chippewa County saw an increase in total vaccinations given in the past week. “It’s a move in the right direction,” said Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman during her weekly COVID-19 press conference. “I’m happy to see that. The 18-24 (age group) is the population we’d really like to see move higher. I’m extremely happy to see the number of vaccinations go up in the past week.”chippewa.com