Indians Down Tigers Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jonathon Schoop's solo homer in the 7th inning broke up Shane Bieber's no hitter but the Cleveland Indians went on to a 5-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers Thursday afternoon. Cleveland won three of the four games in the series. The Tigers struck out 15 times en route to their fifth loss in their last six games and they lost three of four in the series. The road gets no easier-- the Tigers host the New York Yankees for a series beginning Friday night. Cleveland now has a 27-21 record and the Tigers fall to 19-31.