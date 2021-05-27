Alana Bright to Make Acting Debut in Fox Drama Series 'Our Kind of People'

Fox unveiled its 2021 fall schedule as part of its upfront presentation, with the network announcing renewals for a number of its shows. Both “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star” were renewed, as was the medical drama “The Resident.” “9-1-1” will lead off Fox Monday’s this fall, while “Lone Star” is being held for midseason. “The Resident” is set to kick off Tuesdays for network in the 8 p.m. slot. All three shows debuted at midseason during the 2020-2021 broadcast season. In addition, animated comedy “The Great North” has been renewed for Season 3 ahead of the Season 2 premiere.