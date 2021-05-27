Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Brandon Staley Is Already Changing the Culture W/ Chargers

By Fernando Ramirez
Posted by 
ChargerReport
ChargerReport
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f771s_0aDuSM8000

Monday was the first day of Chargers new head coach Brandon Staley’s in-person run OTA’s with veterans and rookies. This was the first time the team wasn’t meeting on a computer screen; it was teammates meeting for the first time.

When looking around the NFL, some teams are in jerseys and shorts with their helmets, but the Chargers aren’t doing that. Their players are in jerseys with shorts and no helmet. Staley is listening to his players.

“I learned a lot last offseason, and I felt like if there’s a middle ground, a blend in sports performance, and if you listen to the players, the big thing that the players have a real issue with is 11-on-11 with no pads and the competitive one-on-ones with no pads and the risk that it puts them in. It compromises them, from a player safety standpoint,” explained Staley. “We felt like, coming into this spot, that we could really show that our model is one that hopefully people can follow throughout the NFL, which is when we’re in individual, and we’re with our sports performance staff, we’re going full speed, and we’re working at our craft because that’s what players do; work at your game full speed.”

So that means that Staley has listened to his players, and he is trying to avoid injuries. In years past, the Bolts have sustained terrible injuries during this time, like when Melvin Ingram tore his ACL in May 2013, and then in May 2018, Hunter Henry tore his ACL. Freak injuries, but Staley doesn’t want to run the risk.

“But then, we want to avoid all of those possibilities in one-on-ones and in competitive 11-on-11s,” Staley continued. “We’ve eliminated that. All of our 11-on-11 is pure walk-through. What we’re trying to do is create that same game-like mental intensity, ‘playing a game,’ but without doing so physically. Our guys’ health is at the center of everything that we’re doing. Hopefully, we took a step in the right direction today.”

Staley said after practice, he loved the first day of practice and even added it was a “clean operation.” They accomplished everything they wanted to do. He mentioned that they ran two special teams sessions, which the Bolts need a lot of help in after their dismal year in 2020.

He also was happy about the offense and defense having 65 snaps of work with rotations. It was led by quarterback Justin Herbert, who is growing his hair yet again. On defense, it was a returning Derwin James and linebacker Drue Tranquill that had all eyes on them.

At the Chargers practice facility in Costa Mesa, there are two football fields for the team to practice. Usually, around this time, only one is in use for the offense and defense, while the special teams are on the second one, but not during Staley’s practice. He had Easton Stick leading an offense on that field while facing a defense.

“We just feel like that’s the model where everybody on your team can grow and develop at a high level, not specifically to players but also coaches,” explained Staley. “That’s where they can grow a lot. That’s where your future coordinators are going to come from. You’re creating a pipeline of coaches that are growing, that will be used to running the show, running the huddle, communicating, and coaching at a high level. Hopefully, what you’re doing is developing coaches and players at the same time.”

Why?

“The reason why we two-spot is so that our entire team can get work during the practice, and we can evaluate everybody on our team, not just part of our team,” said Staley. “There’s no way that you’re going to be able to identify the next [CB] Chris Harris [Jr.] or [RB] Austin Ekeler or [G] Matt Feiler if you don’t give these guys the opportunity to express themselves.”

He wants to help the team as a whole. The Chargers head coach sees the big picture that they are not only training players but coaches as well.

This was one thing that numerous ex-players said about Staley. He wants everyone to grow, whether it is an intern or his star player.

“I first reached out to Jalen about him when Coach first got the job, and he had nothing but positive things to say about him,” said James. “That’s hard, coming from Jalen. Everybody knows Jalen. He had a lot of positive things. Everything that he said, it’s been better. It’s been good.”

James said it perfectly that LA Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey doesn’t just give out praise to blow smoke. He says it because he means it. James noticed it the first time that he met Staley the day of his introductory press conference.

Some players haven’t been around him as much, but after being hired, Staley made sure to call every player on the team to get to know them. There and on zoom were some of the only places that most players had met Staley.

Monday was the first time that they got to see him on the field. Receiver Keenan Allen was asked about his new head coach’s energy.

“I think it’s big,” said Allen. “Especially having a new coach, you want to start to gain trust, and you want to believe in somebody you can trust and feel like you’re going to fight for. I think he’s giving us that. The way he talks, it’s just giving us the confidence that we can go out there and play for a coach who is going to lead us in the right direction.”

The attendance on Monday was not bad. There were around ten players who were not present for voluntary workouts. The only penciled-in starter at practice for the offensive line on Monday was left tackle Rashawn Slater.

Staley said after practice that even if players aren’t there in person, they can still join the meetings.

“Anybody that wasn’t here in the present was able to be in the meeting as if they were there,” said Staley. “That was something that was really important to us. That’s why we feel really strongly about our way of doing things because it is inclusive to everybody. Everybody is improving. Like I said, we have had 100 percent attendance the whole way, and I think that speaks to the makeup of our guys.”

ChargerReport

ChargerReport

Los Angeles, CA
6
Followers
34
Post
350
Views
ABOUT

ChargerReport is a FanNation channel covering the Los Angeles Chargers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#Nfl Jerseys#Team Sports#Coaching#Ota#Acl#Easton Stick#Cb#Rb#La Rams#Receiver Keenan Allen#Defense#Teammates#Tackle Rashawn Slater#Sports Performance#One On Ones#11 On 11#Pure Walk Through#Costa Mesa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Chargers' Hunter Kampmoyer: Joining Chargers

Kampmoyer has signed with the Chargers. Kampmoyer will get a look with the Chargers after going undrafted out of Oregon. He had 224 yards and four touchdowns in 18 games over four years at Oregon, working predominantly as a blocking specialist.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Despite already having RBs Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone in the room, Broncos GM George Paton made it a priority to trade up and draft North Carolina RB Javonte Williams in the second round. Between the three of them, Paton thinks Denver has an argument as the best backfield in the league.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders Schedule Breakdown

@ Kansas City Chiefs (Week 14) Players and coaches of the Chiefs were vocally displeased with the Raiders taking victory laps around Arrowhead Stadium following a victory at Kansas City last season. Ironically enough, several Chiefs players were spotted dancing on the field during a blowout victory over the winless Jets just a few weeks later. Despite this lack of self-awareness, the Chiefs will be very motivated to stick it to the Raiders.
NFLUSA Today

What to know about the Los Angeles Chargers 2021 schedule

Now that the 2021 schedule is out for the Chargers, it’s time to dive into what the upcoming season holds for first-year head coach Brandon Staley. With that being said, here’s a breakdown of some key things you need to know about Los Angeles’ schedule. So it begins. The Chargers...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lack of safety depth is a concern for Chargers

Two months into the offseason and the Chargers have done a fine job of reconstructing a roster under first-year head coach Brandon Staley. For the most part, each position group has quality starters followed by depth, but Los Angeles’ situation at safety still remains a bit shaky. Prior to the...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Look: Chargers' top draft picks receive jerseys

The Chargers are gearing up for rookie minicamp, which begins on May 17. The first-year players are starting to arrive in Los Angeles, including the team’s top three draft selections, Rashawn Slater, Asante Samuel Jr. and Josh Palmer. The team’s official Twitter account posted a video of them holding up...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Chargers schedule: 2 potential trap games to worry about

The LA Chargers schedule has been released for the 2021 season and we have already covered it in a multitude of ways here at Bolt Beat. We have predicted all 16 games and have even ranked every quarterback that the Chargers play, putting each quarterback in its own tier. This...
NFLsbjatlas.com

Chargers, Broncos Among NFL Schedule Release Winners on Social

As Pat McAfee aptly stated during the introduction of the Colts’ 2021 schedule release, “the NFL has a new initiative – spend millions and millions of dollars on your social media platforms debuting your season schedule.” When NFL schedules were released at 8 pm on May 12, each team, as has become the tradition, was prepared with a video highlighting who and when their team would be playing. SBJ Atlas and Zoomph worked together to dig into the data behind this viral event to uncover the big winners from the 2021 NFL schedule release.
NFLwibwnewsnow.com

Chiefs 2021 Schedule Released

The National Football League announced the regular season schedule for the 2021 season on Wednesday. The Chiefs are currently slated in five primetime contests, including two nationally televised games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs will kick off their quest for a third-straight Super Bowl appearance in the...
NFLCBS Sports

Chargers' Alex Kessman: Signs with Chargers as UDFA

Kessman has signed with the Chargers. Kessman will compete with Michael Badgley and Tristan Vizcaino for the kicking job in Los Angeles. Even if he loses the competition, the undrafted rookie out of Pittsburgh could put himself on the map for kicker-needy teams if he performs well in camp and preseason.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Breaking Down the Dallas Cowboys Schedule

The Dallas Cowboys schedule is officially here. The 2021 season is one for promise and potential as Dak Prescott hopes to return to form as an elite-level passer. Dallas was on the fringe of the playoffs without Prescott and with an injury-riddled offensive line. Will getting healthy and the defensive-oriented draft propel Dallas back into the driver’s seat in the NFC East?
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Minnesota Vikings Schedule Breakdown

1. @ Baltimore Ravens (Week 9) One of the toughest, if not the absolute toughest, game for the Vikings in 2021 will be on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens, led by Lamar Jackson under center, feature a talented team on both ends of the floor and now have some additional weapons for Jackson to play with in the passing game to go with his lethal running ability. Minnesota fans will be familiar with former Minnesota Gophers wide receiver Rashod Bateman on the other sideline, as he looks to lead the Ravens receiving unit after being draft by Baltimore this off-season. This will be a really tough road test for the Vikings.
NFLBolts From The Blue

B/R predicts Bolts to finish 9-8 in 2021

Immediately after the release of the 2021 schedule, the internet was flooded with analysts and writers predicted how the coming season would go for the teams they cover. Sometimes the crystal ball is a bit biased but overall you like to think most of thes predictions thrown out there are wrapped in a decent bit of realism.
NFLCBS Sports

81Kelvin Benjamin WR

Benjamin has signed with the Giants as a tight end, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Selected in the first round of the 2014 Draft as a wide receiver, the big-bodied Benjamin will switch positions in his return to the league. Benjamin scored 16 touchdowns in his first two years with the Panthers but struggled to keep his weight down and has been out of the league since 2018. If fellow offseason addition Kyle Rudolph (foot) isn't ready for Week 1, Benjamin could see increased opportunities for playing time behind enigmatic starter Evan Engram.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 potential breakout players for Los Angeles Chargers in 2021 NFL season

The Los Angeles Chargers have a ton of young talent and are primed for a playoff push this season. Coming off a 7-9 season the Chargers showed a ton of potential and promise. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert was everything the franchise could have hoped for and could develop into a star. On the defensive side of the ball they already have young stars including Joey Bosa.