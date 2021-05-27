Cancel
US FDA Gives Emergency Use Approval for GSK-Vir COVID-19 Antibody Drug

By Reuters Staff
Medscape News
 13 days ago

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave an emergency use authorization to the antibody treatment developed by Vir Biotechnology (VIR.O) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in people aged 12 years and older. The antibody drug, Sotrovimab, is not authorized for patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 or...

www.medscape.com
Eli Lilly
Eli Lilly
#Drugs#Covid 19#Drug Treatment#Monoclonal Antibodies#Emergency Treatment#Vir Biotechnology#Glaxosmithkline#Gsk#Regeneron Pharmaceuticals#The European Union#European Union#Covid 19 Patients#Natural Antibodies#Therapies#Infection#Oxygen Therapy#Severe Disease#Supplemental Oxygen#Us
Health
FDA
Public Health
Coronavirus
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Thailand approves Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

BANGKOK (May 28): Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today approved the emergency use of China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine. FDA Secretary-General Dr Paisarn Dunkum announced that the inactivated vaccine of Sinopharm is the fifth Covid-19 vaccine that Thailand has approved after Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna. “The vaccine...
Benzinga

Humanigen Files US Emergency Use Application For Lenzilumab For COVID-19

Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ: HGEN) has submitted an application to the FDA seeking Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for lenzilumab to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The application is based on positive results from the LIVE-AIR Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the ability of lenzilumab to improve the likelihood of survival without ventilation (SWOV) in newly hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
Medical & BiotechMedPage Today

FDA Allows New Antibody in Less-Severe COVID-19

FDA authorized another monoclonal antibody, sotrovimab, for emergency use in COVID-19 patients at high risk of severe disease, the agency announced on Wednesday. Sotrovimab received emergency use authorization (EUA) for patients 12 years and older with mild to moderate COVID-19, who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and are at risk of progression to hospitalization or death. It is not authorized for hospitalized patients, especially patients requiring supplemental oxygen or mechanical ventilation, as it may worsen clinical outcomes in this population, the FDA said.
MarketWatch

GlaxoSmithKline and Vir win FDA emergency authorization for COVID antibody treatment in adults and children

GlaxoSmithKline plc and Vir Biotechnology Inc. said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to its single-dose monoclonal antibody treatment sotrovimab in mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients who are at high risk of severe illness, including hospitalization or death. Vir Chief Executive George Scangos said an interim analysis of data produced in a laboratory found the antibody treatment showed an 85% reduction in all-cause hospitalizations or death and is effective against all known variants of concern, including the emerging variant from India. The companies are still conducting clinical trials of the treatment and expects to provide analysis of safety and efficacy data at day 29 as early as the first half of 2021 and plan to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the FDA in the second half of 2021.
Public Healthnewsverses.com

FDA OKs monoclonal antibody COVID-19 remedy for mild-to-moderate sickness

The Meals and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to a monoclonal antibody remedy to deal with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric sufferers ages 12 and older who’re thought of at excessive danger for development to extreme illness. The remedy, sotrovimab, will not be approved for sufferers who’re hospitalized as a consequence of COVID-19 or require oxygen remedy as a result of virus.
Public Healthkfgo.com

India COVID-19 variant exhibits resistance; antibody drug shows promise

(Reuters) – The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. India variant shows resistance to antibody drugs, vaccines. Antibody drugs and COVID-19 vaccines are less effective against...
Medical & BiotechZacks.com

Vir Biotech (VIR)/Glaxo COVID-19 Drug Gets FDA Emergency Nod

VIR - Free Report) and partner GlaxoSmithKline (. GSK - Free Report) announced that the FDA has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to their dual-action monoclonal antibody sotrovimab (previously VIR-7831) for high-risk COVID-19. The EUA is for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adult and pediatric patients (at least 12 years of...
HealthPhramalive.com

FDA Panel Gives Approval Nod to Diabetes Drug

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. plunged more than 15% in premarket trading after a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee narrowly supported the company’s diabetes prevention drug, teplizumab. On Thursday, the FDA’s Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee (EMDAC) voted 10-7 in favor of teplizumab to delay clinical type...
TheStreet

Sotrovimab (VIR-7831), An Investigational Antibody Utilizing Xencor's Xtend™ Technology, Receives U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization For The Treatment Of COVID-19

Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) - Get Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) for sotrovimab (previously VIR-7831), an XmAb ®-engineered antibody developed by Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Vir) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK). Sotrovimab has not been approved, but has been authorized for emergency use by the FDA under an EUA, to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. Xencor has provided Vir non-exclusive licenses to XmAb Fc technologies, including Xtend™, designed to enhance the half-life of novel antibodies being investigated as potential treatments for patients with COVID-19.
Medical & Biotechsmarteranalyst.com

GlaxoSmithKline & Vir Biotechnology’s Sotrovimab Antibody Cleared for Emergency Use in the U.S.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Vir Biotechnology’s (VIR) investigational single-dose monoclonal antibody sotrovimab (previously named VIR-7831) has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Shares of Vir’s biotech firm have jumped more than 9% in Thursday’s pre-market trading. The antibody has been designed for the treatment...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

GSK (GSK), Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Confirms FDA Emergency Use Authorization for COVID Treatment Sotrovimab

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for sotrovimab (previously VIR-7831), an investigational single-dose monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.
Industryindustryglobalnews24.com

US FDA GRANTS EUA TO GSK'S DRUG THAT TREATS MILD COVID-19 IN PEOPLE ABOVE 12

• The GSK said this drug called VIR-7831 or Sotrovimab was cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for people ageing over 12. According to the statement issued by drugmaker GSK, the US FDA has granted Emergency Use Authorisation to a drug called Sotrovimab developed by it along with Vir Biotech to treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in high risk adults & paediatric patients.
TheStreet

GSK And Vir Biotechnology Announce Sotrovimab (VIR-7831) Receives Emergency Use Authorization From The US FDA For Treatment Of Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 In High-Risk Adults And Pediatric Patients

- Treatment with sotrovimab resulted in an 85% reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death in high-risk adult outpatients compared to placebo, based on interim results from Phase 3 COMET-ICE trial - - In vitro data indicate sotrovimab maintains activity against all known variants of concern, including the variant...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

GlaxoSmithKline-Vir COVID-19 Antibody Drug Granted EUA In U.S.

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 antibody drug made by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK, GSK.L) and Vir Biotechnology. Sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody therapy, has been authorized for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years...