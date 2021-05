In the Roaring Twenties Elkton’s “marriage mill” certainly put the town on the national radar. Because there was no waiting period between issuance of the marriage license and the performance of the wedding, couples from all over the Eastern seaboard flocked to Elkton for quickie weddings. The town hosted many ministers with no pastoral duties, who came here and set up shop to earn their living servicing the crowds of starry-eyed, or just desperate, lovebirds seeking to say their “I-do’s.”